Dr. Nichole Koby, DMD
Overview
Dr. Nichole Koby, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Bradenton, FL.
Dr. Koby works at
Locations
1
Family Dental Care of South Bradenton3565 53rd Ave W, Bradenton, FL 34210 Directions (941) 280-3941Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is terrific and explains all well
About Dr. Nichole Koby, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1417371220
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
Dr. Koby works at
