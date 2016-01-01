Dr. Nichole Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nichole Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Nichole Smith, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Shawnee Mission, KS. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.
Dr. Smith works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
AdventHealth Medical Group Endocrinology at Shawnee Mission7450 Kessler St Ste 203, Shawnee Mission, KS 66204 Directions (913) 676-7585
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?
About Dr. Nichole Smith, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1770846685
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Osteoporosis and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.