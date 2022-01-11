Dr. Nichole Vanduyne, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vanduyne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nichole Vanduyne, DO is a Pulmonologist in Belton, MO. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine & BioSciences and is affiliated with Research Medical Center, Golden Valley Memorial Hospital, Lafayette Regional Health Center and Lee's Summit Medical Center.
Kansas City Pulmonology Practice - Belton17067 S Outer Rd Ste 200, Belton, MO 64012 Directions (816) 378-5458Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Kansas City Pulmonary Practice - Harrisonville Suite 2002800 E Rock Haven Rd Ste 200, Harrisonville, MO 64701 Directions (816) 378-5493
Kansas City Pulmonary Practice - Lee's Summit2000 SE Blue Pkwy Ste 270B, Lees Summit, MO 64063 Directions (816) 378-5478Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Kansas City Pulmonary Practice - Research2330 E Meyer Blvd Ste 303, Kansas City, MO 64132 Directions (816) 378-5495Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Kansas City Pulmonology Practice - Lexington1500 State St, Lexington, MO 64067 Directions (660) 250-2082Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Research Medical Center
- Golden Valley Memorial Hospital
- Lafayette Regional Health Center
- Lee's Summit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Healthcare USA
- HealthPartners
- HealthSmart
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Premier Group Insurance
- Savility
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
The receptionist, Swan, was upbeat and cheerful. DeLinda, the medical assistant, was friendly and very knowledgeable. I absolutely cannot say enough good things about Dr. VanDuyne. She is focused, well informed, communicates clearly and is very intelligent. She is genuinely concerned about my health and comfort. I will highly recommend her to family and friends.
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1992732556
- University Of Missouri - Kansas City
- Saint Lukes Health System
- Kansas City University of Medicine &amp; BioSciences
- Pulmonary Disease
