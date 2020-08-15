Dr. Nicholee Theiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Theiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholee Theiss, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nicholee Theiss, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital.
Dr. Theiss works at
Rocky Mountain Family Medicine805 S Broadway St, Boulder, CO 80305 Directions (303) 499-0176
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Foothills Hospital
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Colorado Access
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
I’ve been a patient of Dr. Theiss’s for several years. I’ve sent multiple friends and family members to her as well. I’ve never had a more caring, compassionate and truly understanding Doctor, ever as I have with her. I’m so very fortunate that I’ve found her.
About Dr. Nicholee Theiss, MD
- Family Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1922049048
Education & Certifications
- University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics
- University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
- University of Wisconsin - Stevens Point
Dr. Theiss has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Theiss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Theiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Theiss works at
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Theiss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Theiss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Theiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Theiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.