Dr. Nici Bothwell, MD
Overview of Dr. Nici Bothwell, MD
Dr. Nici Bothwell, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, F. Edward Hebert School of Medicine.
Dr. Bothwell's Office Locations
Endormir Sleep and Sinus Institute14603 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX 78230 Directions (210) 468-5426Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My physician recommended Dr. Bothwell because she has a reputation of being exceptional with patients and has excellent results in improving a patient’s quality of life. Dr. Bothwell and I discussed why I have problems breathing and every treatment possible from non -surgery treatments to how surgery can also help me breathe. I made the right choice for me based on the medical facts. She treated me as an intelligent adult and with respect explained all medical terms and treatments. I look forward to breathing normally for the first time in many years. Dr. Bothwell is a gem of a doctor.
About Dr. Nici Bothwell, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1033195417
Education & Certifications
- Tripler Army Medical Center
- Madigan Army Medical Center
- Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, F. Edward Hebert School of Medicine
- University of Colorado
- Sleep Medicine
