Dr. Abedi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nick Abedi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nick Abedi, MD
Dr. Nick Abedi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington and Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Abedi works at
Dr. Abedi's Office Locations
Fayette Surgical Associates1401 Harrodsburg Rd Ste C100, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 278-4960Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Without hesitation, I would highly recommend Dr. Abedi, and Fayette Surgical Associates. Received top notch care by all of the staff I have encountered there. Dr. Abedi is compassionate, thorough, extremely intelligent, and a highly skilled physician/vascular surgeon. The staff at the Regency Road location is amazing. Such a positive experience from the moment I stepped through the office doors. Very grateful of the wonderful care I have received as a patient of Dr. Abedi/ Fayette Surgical Associates.
About Dr. Nick Abedi, MD
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1366605271
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University
Frequently Asked Questions
