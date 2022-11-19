Overview of Dr. Nick Abedi, MD

Dr. Nick Abedi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington and Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Abedi works at Fayette Surgical Associates in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting and Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.