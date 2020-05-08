Dr. Nick Fakhoury, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fakhoury is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nick Fakhoury, DMD
Overview
Dr. Nick Fakhoury, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Delray Beach, FL.
Dr. Fakhoury works at
Locations
Fakhoury, Nicolas W DMD1100 Linton Blvd Ste C5, Delray Beach, FL 33444 Directions (561) 921-8846
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fakhoury and his staff are the best! From the moment you walk in, you're greeted with smiles and courtesy. And it goes without saying that the dr does amazing work and it very very skilled at his job
About Dr. Nick Fakhoury, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1942332309
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fakhoury has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fakhoury accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fakhoury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Fakhoury. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fakhoury.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fakhoury, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fakhoury appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.