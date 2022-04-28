Dr. Nick Fong, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nick Fong, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nick Fong, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Cordova, TN.
Dr. Fong works at
Locations
Dentistry on Walnut Grove8790 Walnut Grove Rd, Cordova, TN 38018 Directions (901) 676-3621Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This was my second visit with them and it was nothing short of Amazing, I wasn't in the office for long and the whole process was professional and fast. Wish I could give them 10 stars!!! I love everyone of them, Great customer service!!
About Dr. Nick Fong, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1336260801
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fong has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fong accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Fong using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Fong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fong works at
