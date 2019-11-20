See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Glendale, CA
Dr. Nick Ghazarian, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
4.9 (14)
Map Pin Small Glendale, CA
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nick Ghazarian, DO

Dr. Nick Ghazarian, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Touro Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center, Mission Community Hospital and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.

Dr. Ghazarian works at Precision Spine & Orthopedics Inc. in Glendale, CA with other offices in Las Vegas, NV and Sherman Oaks, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ghazarian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    David E. Rogers M.d. A Professional Corporation
    222 W Eulalia St Ste 309, Glendale, CA 91204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 579-2929
  2. 2
    The Orthopedic and Sports medicine Institute of Las Vegas
    7281 W Sahara Ave Ste 110, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 947-7790
  3. 3
    Precision Spine Sherman Oaks Office
    4910 Van Nuys Blvd # 308, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 579-2929

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Glendale
  • Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
  • Mission Community Hospital
  • Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 20, 2019
    Dr. Gahzarian makes me feel comfortable with his huge smile. He listens to me when I talk to him and takes the time to explain things to me. He is very caring and professional. I feel very blessed to have such a wonderful doctor. He also has the very best assistant Annette. Thank you Dr. Gahzarian and Annette.
    Jacquie Cook — Nov 20, 2019
    About Dr. Nick Ghazarian, DO

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 11 years of experience
    • English, Armenian and Persian
    • 1558621870
    Education & Certifications

    • San Diego Ctr Spinal Disorders
    • Valley Hospital Medical Center
    • Touro Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
    • U.C.L.A.
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nick Ghazarian, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghazarian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ghazarian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ghazarian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ghazarian has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghazarian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghazarian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghazarian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghazarian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghazarian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

