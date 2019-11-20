Dr. Nick Ghazarian, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghazarian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nick Ghazarian, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Touro Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center, Mission Community Hospital and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.
David E. Rogers M.d. A Professional Corporation222 W Eulalia St Ste 309, Glendale, CA 91204 Directions (818) 579-2929
The Orthopedic and Sports medicine Institute of Las Vegas7281 W Sahara Ave Ste 110, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Directions (702) 947-7790
Precision Spine Sherman Oaks Office4910 Van Nuys Blvd # 308, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403 Directions (818) 579-2929
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
- Mission Community Hospital
- Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Gahzarian makes me feel comfortable with his huge smile. He listens to me when I talk to him and takes the time to explain things to me. He is very caring and professional. I feel very blessed to have such a wonderful doctor. He also has the very best assistant Annette. Thank you Dr. Gahzarian and Annette.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English, Armenian and Persian
- San Diego Ctr Spinal Disorders
- Valley Hospital Medical Center
- Touro Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
- U.C.L.A.
Dr. Ghazarian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghazarian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghazarian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghazarian has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghazarian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ghazarian speaks Armenian and Persian.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghazarian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghazarian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghazarian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghazarian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.