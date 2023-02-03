Overview of Dr. Nick Hatzis, MD

Dr. Nick Hatzis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Pointe Coupee General Hospital.



Dr. Hatzis works at Baton Rouge Orthopedic Clinic in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Rotator Cuff Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.