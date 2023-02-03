See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Baton Rouge, LA
Dr. Nick Hatzis, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (49)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nick Hatzis, MD

Dr. Nick Hatzis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Pointe Coupee General Hospital.

Dr. Hatzis works at Baton Rouge Orthopedic Clinic in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Rotator Cuff Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hatzis' Office Locations

    Baton Rouge Orthopaedic Clinic
    Baton Rouge Orthopaedic Clinic
8080 Bluebonnet Blvd Ste 1000, Baton Rouge, LA 70810
(225) 924-2424

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Pointe Coupee General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Rotator Cuff Tear
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Rotator Cuff Tear
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Clavicle Fracture
Osteoarthritis
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement
Rotator Cuff Surgery
Shoulder Arthroscopy
Shoulder Replacement
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Adhesive Capsulitis
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Broken Arm
Chronic Neck Pain
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Degenerative Disc Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Joint Drainage
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Nerve Block, Somatic
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Block
Revision of Shoulder or Elbow Replacement
Scapular Fracture
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Arthritis of the Elbow
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis
Back Pain
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Release
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Sprain
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Excision of Radius or Ulna
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum
Femur Fracture
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
Foot Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
Hand Fracture
Hip Fracture
Hip Replacement
Humerus Fracture
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open
Knee Arthroscopy
Knee Dislocation
Knee Fracture
Knee Replacement
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Low Back Pain
Lupus
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Meniscus Surgery
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Neuroplasty
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteopenia
Osteosarcoma
Partial Shoulder Replacement
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Plantar Fasciitis
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP)
Pyogenic Arthritis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rib Fracture
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Sjögren's Syndrome
Spinal Stenosis
Steroid Injection
Systemic Sclerosis
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Torticollis
Trigger Finger
Trigger Finger Release
Trigger Point Injection
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    4.6
    Patient Ratings (49)
    Feb 03, 2023
    The appt was set 3 wks after my primary care Dr. referred me to Dr. Hatzis. Appt went very well I was encouraged, all the horror stories I've been told were put to rest. He listened to my concerns showed my husband exactly what the x-rays showed. I will definitely use Dr. Hatzis. Sometime this summer looking forward to relief in surgery. Thank you for your kindness and knowledge. Looking forward to seeing you in future.
    Elizabeth Fails — Feb 03, 2023
    About Dr. Nick Hatzis, MD

    Orthopedic Surgery
    32 years of experience
    • 32 years of experience
    English
    • English
    1598723298
    • 1598723298
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
    Internship
    LSU/Charity Hosp
    Medical Education
    University of South Florida College of Medicine
