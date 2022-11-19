Dr. Nicholas Kuntz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuntz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Kuntz, MD
Overview of Dr. Nicholas Kuntz, MD
Dr. Nicholas Kuntz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Kuntz works at
Dr. Kuntz's Office Locations
-
1
Idaho Urologic Institute - Meridian2855 E Magic View Dr, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 448-7391
-
2
Idaho Urologic Institute - Meridian222 N 2nd St Ste 115, Boise, ID 83702 Directions (208) 563-4899Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- West Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kuntz?
Dr. Kuntz was very confident in his approach to my condition, courteous, respectful and professional. Thank you.
About Dr. Nicholas Kuntz, MD
- Urology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1104147362
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuntz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kuntz accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuntz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kuntz works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuntz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuntz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuntz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuntz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.