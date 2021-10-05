Overview

Dr. Nick Majetich, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center.



Dr. Majetich works at Greater Sacramento Pediatric Association in Carmichael, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Supraventricular Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.