Dr. McLane has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nick McLane, MD
Overview of Dr. Nick McLane, MD
Dr. Nick McLane, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of South Florida and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown.
Dr. McLane works at
Dr. McLane's Office Locations
-
1
Clemson Eye PA360 Pelham Rd, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 232-1636Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McLane?
About Dr. Nick McLane, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1215985056
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McLane accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McLane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McLane works at
Dr. McLane has seen patients for Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) , Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McLane on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. McLane. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McLane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McLane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McLane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.