Dr. Nick Pham, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Saba University / School of Medicine.
Pham Internal Medicine6408 Seven Corners Pl Ste F, Falls Church, VA 22044 Directions (703) 533-7673
I was shocked to see the negative reviews so I wanted to add my review. I have Medicare and I have been going to Dr. Pham for several years, he had always been patient and kind. I have never felt rush and have always had my concerns met. I would highly recommend him!
- Saba University / School of Medicine
Dr. Pham has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Pham. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pham.
