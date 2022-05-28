See All Podiatrists in Eastchester, NY
Dr. Nick Santarelli, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Eastchester, NY
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Nick Santarelli, DPM

Dr. Nick Santarelli, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Eastchester, NY. 

Dr. Santarelli works at Dr Nick Santarelli / Archway Foot healthcare in Eastchester, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Santarelli's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr Nick Santarelli / Archway Foot healthcare
    475 White Plains Rd Ste 18, Eastchester, NY 10709 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 573-7893
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 2:30pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 2:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Diabetic Foot Care
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Diabetic Foot Care

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Foot Callus Chevron Icon
Foot Care Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Nail Care Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Nick Santarelli, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407923618
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.