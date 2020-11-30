Overview of Dr. Nick Zervos, MD

Dr. Nick Zervos, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Grafton City Hospital, Mon Health Medical Center and United Hospital Center.



Dr. Zervos works at Mountain State Orthopedics in Morgantown, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.