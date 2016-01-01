See All Pediatricians in Sanford, FL
Dr. Nickeey Malcolm, MD

Pediatrics
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Nickeey Malcolm, MD

Dr. Nickeey Malcolm, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Sanford, FL. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine.

Dr. Malcolm works at Lake Mary Physical Therapy Inc. in Sanford, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Malcolm's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lake Mary Physical Therapy Inc.
    820 W Lake Mary Blvd Ste 102, Sanford, FL 32773 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 955-4445

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Nickeey Malcolm, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1942380977
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nickeey Malcolm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malcolm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Malcolm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Malcolm works at Lake Mary Physical Therapy Inc. in Sanford, FL. View the full address on Dr. Malcolm’s profile.

    Dr. Malcolm has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malcolm.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malcolm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malcolm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

