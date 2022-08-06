Dr. Nicki Niemann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Niemann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicki Niemann, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nicki Niemann, MD
Dr. Nicki Niemann, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from FACULTY OF MEDICINE OF VASSOURAS / EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION OF SEVERINO SOMBRA and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients
Dr. Niemann's Office Locations
- 1 240 W Thomas Rd Ste 301, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (602) 406-6262
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
A great clinician who doesn’t miss anything during your exam
About Dr. Nicki Niemann, MD
- Neurology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Danish
- 1093154072
Education & Certifications
- FACULTY OF MEDICINE OF VASSOURAS / EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION OF SEVERINO SOMBRA
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Niemann has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Niemann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Niemann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Niemann speaks Danish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Niemann. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Niemann.
