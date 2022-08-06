See All Neurologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Nicki Niemann, MD

Neurology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nicki Niemann, MD

Dr. Nicki Niemann, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from FACULTY OF MEDICINE OF VASSOURAS / EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION OF SEVERINO SOMBRA and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Niemann's Office Locations

  1. 1
    240 W Thomas Rd Ste 301, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 406-6262

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chandler Regional Medical Center
  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Alzheimer's Disease
Anterior Horn Disease
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 06, 2022
    A great clinician who doesn’t miss anything during your exam
    — Aug 06, 2022
    About Dr. Nicki Niemann, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Danish
    NPI Number
    • 1093154072
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FACULTY OF MEDICINE OF VASSOURAS / EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION OF SEVERINO SOMBRA
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicki Niemann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Niemann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Niemann has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Niemann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Niemann. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Niemann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Niemann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Niemann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

