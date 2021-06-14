See All Dermatologists in Centreville, VA
Dr. Nickolai Talanin, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (137)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nickolai Talanin, MD is a Dermatologist in Centreville, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Tashkent St Med Institute.

Dr. Talanin works at U.S. Dermatology Partners Centreville in Centreville, VA with other offices in Chantilly, VA and Sterling, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis, Poison Ivy, Poison Oak and or Poison Sumac Poisoning along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    U.S. Dermatology Partners Centreville
    13880 Braddock Rd Ste 301, Centreville, VA 20121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 222-2773
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Clinical Dermatology Center
    14500 Avion Pkwy Ste 100, Chantilly, VA 20151 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 705-7000
  3. 3
    U.S. Dermatology Partners Sterling
    21495 Ridgetop Cir Ste 105, Sterling, VA 20166 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 450-5959
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning

Treatment frequency



Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 137 ratings
    Patient Ratings (137)
    5 Star
    (117)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Jun 14, 2021
    Always very professional and very knowledgeable
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Nickolai Talanin, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1578682894
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • National Canver Institute Nih
    Residency
    • University Of Tenn
    Internship
    • Med College Of Ohio
    Medical Education
    • Tashkent St Med Institute
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nickolai Talanin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Talanin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Talanin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Talanin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Talanin has seen patients for Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis, Poison Ivy, Poison Oak and or Poison Sumac Poisoning, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Talanin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    137 patients have reviewed Dr. Talanin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Talanin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Talanin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Talanin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

