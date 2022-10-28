Dr. Culpepper has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nickolas Culpepper, MD
Dr. Nickolas Culpepper, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.
Dr. Culpepper's Office Locations
Reno Behavioral Healthcare Hospital6940 Sierra Center Pkwy, Reno, NV 89511 Directions (775) 323-0478
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Culpepper took the time to listen to what I had to say. He was kind and empathetic. His staff were friendly. I had a good visit.
- Psychiatry
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1184069544
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Culpepper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Culpepper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Culpepper has seen patients for Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence, Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Culpepper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Culpepper. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Culpepper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Culpepper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Culpepper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.