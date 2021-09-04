Overview of Dr. Nickolas Garbis, MD

Dr. Nickolas Garbis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Burr Ridge, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Gottlieb Memorial Hospital and Loyola University Medical Center.



Dr. Garbis works at LOYOLA UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL in Burr Ridge, IL with other offices in Oakbrook Terrace, IL and Maywood, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.