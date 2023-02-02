Dr. Nickolas Katsoulakis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katsoulakis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nickolas Katsoulakis, MD
Overview of Dr. Nickolas Katsoulakis, MD
Dr. Nickolas Katsoulakis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV and is affiliated with Palos Community Hospital.
Dr. Katsoulakis' Office Locations
Orland Park Office15300 West Ave Ste 315, Orland Park, IL 60462 Directions (708) 349-9222Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 3:30pm
Krates Eye Centers4940 W 95th St, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 422-1500Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:30pm
Palos Heights Office7340 W College Dr, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Directions (708) 361-7800
Hospital Affiliations
- Palos Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Spectrum Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The whole staff were kind and caring.
About Dr. Nickolas Katsoulakis, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Greek and Spanish
- 1902023088
Education & Certifications
- New York Eye & Ear Infirmary
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- St. Joseph's Hosp Med Ctr
- SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Katsoulakis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katsoulakis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katsoulakis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katsoulakis has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, Cataract and Senile Cataracts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katsoulakis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Katsoulakis speaks Greek and Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Katsoulakis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katsoulakis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katsoulakis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katsoulakis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.