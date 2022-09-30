See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Appleton, WI
Super Profile

Dr. Nickolas Linkous, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Appleton, WI
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Nickolas Linkous, MD

Dr. Nickolas Linkous, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Appleton, WI. They graduated from Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah, ThedaCare Medical Center - Waupaca and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton.

Dr. Linkous works at ThedaCare Orthopedic Care Appleton in Appleton, WI with other offices in Neenah, WI and Waupaca, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Linkous' Office Locations

  1. 1
    ThedaCare Orthopedic Care- Appleton
    820 E Grant St, Appleton, WI 54911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 276-4837
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    ThedaCare Orthopedic Care Neenah
    1516 S Commercial St, Neenah, WI 54956 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 276-4835
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    ThedaCare Orthopedic Care Waupaca
    902 RIVERSIDE DR, Waupaca, WI 54981 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 276-4840
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Injuries Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 30, 2022
    Excellent surgeon, kept me and my family in the loop, recovery was much faster than anticipated. Would highly recommend.
    Susan — Sep 30, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Nickolas Linkous, MD
    About Dr. Nickolas Linkous, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1285015834
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine, University Of Chicago Medical Center
    Residency
    • Orthopaedic Surgery William Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak Mi
    Medical Education
    • Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah
    • ThedaCare Medical Center - Waupaca
    • Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton

