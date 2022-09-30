Overview of Dr. Nickolas Linkous, MD

Dr. Nickolas Linkous, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Appleton, WI. They graduated from Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah, ThedaCare Medical Center - Waupaca and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton.



Dr. Linkous works at ThedaCare Orthopedic Care Appleton in Appleton, WI with other offices in Neenah, WI and Waupaca, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.