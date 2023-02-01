Overview of Dr. Nickolas Tomasic, MD

Dr. Nickolas Tomasic, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital, Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Tomasic works at Advanced Urology in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Marina Del Rey, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Hypogonadism and Testicular Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.