Dr. Nickolas Tomasic, MD
Overview of Dr. Nickolas Tomasic, MD
Dr. Nickolas Tomasic, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital, Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Tomasic works at
Dr. Tomasic's Office Locations
Westchester Office8540 S Sepulveda Blvd Ste 911, Los Angeles, CA 90045 Directions (310) 670-9119
Marina Del Rey Hospital4650 Lincoln Blvd, Marina Del Rey, CA 90292 Directions (310) 823-8911
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I went in for a Prostate Biopsy, was pretty Nervous to say the least. I wasn't very Nice, But I feel like Dr. Tomasic dealt with me very Professionally. His staff the same, got through it all Cancer Free. All good in my Book, I'd definately recommend them. A very busy office should not be punished in Reviews. Some things are worth waiting for, It's life and Death. So I'd trust them with my Life. Not gonna cry over spending a little time waiting. I hope I never get any type of Cancer in my Life, but If I do Id trust them to look out for my best Interest. I'm gonna just eat well, and Make the most of this Second chance. Thanks Guys.
About Dr. Nickolas Tomasic, MD
- Urology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1104875160
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
