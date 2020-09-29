See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Lake Orion, MI
Dr. Nickole Bazger, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
2.8 (29)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Nickole Bazger, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lake Orion, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Mclaren Oakland and Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland.

Dr. Bazger works at Women's Healthcare Associates Pllc in Lake Orion, MI with other offices in Royal Oak, MI, Birmingham, MI and Clarkston, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy and Childbirth and Postpartum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Women's Healthcare Associates Pllc
    1428 S Lapeer Rd, Lake Orion, MI 48360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 693-1630
  2. 2
    Women's Healthcare Associates
    32686 Woodward Ave Ste 103, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 645-0840
  3. 3
    Women's Excellence in Obstetrics and Gynecology
    511 Pierce St, Birmingham, MI 48009 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 645-0840
  4. 4
    Women's Excellence in Obstetrics and Gynecology Clarkston
    5701 Bow Pointe Dr Ste 350, Clarkston, MI 48346 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  5. 5
    Womens Excellence In Ob/Gyn
    1234 S Lapeer Rd, Lake Orion, MI 48360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 384-8020
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Mclaren Oakland
  • Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening

Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Nickole Bazger, DO

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609031202
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nickole Bazger, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bazger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bazger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bazger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bazger has seen patients for Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy and Childbirth and Postpartum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bazger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Bazger. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bazger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bazger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bazger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

