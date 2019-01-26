Overview

Dr. Nicky Bhatia, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from SCH OF MED AT STONY BROOK UNIV MED CTR and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Bhatia works at Bryant Park Wellness in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.