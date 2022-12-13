Dr. Nico De Wette, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Wette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nico De Wette, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nico De Wette, MD
Dr. Nico De Wette, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from REGIONAL UNIVERSITY OF UTRECHT / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE.
Dr. De Wette works at
Dr. De Wette's Office Locations
-
1
Compass Oncology Rose Quarter265 N BROADWAY, Portland, OR 97227 Directions (503) 280-1223Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- LifeWise
- Managed Healthcare Northwest
- Medicaid of Oregon
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Providence Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. De Wette?
He was very knowledgeable about my condition and his team was also. I would recommend him.
About Dr. Nico De Wette, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Dutch and German
- 1689677692
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- REGIONAL UNIVERSITY OF UTRECHT / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. De Wette has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. De Wette accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De Wette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De Wette works at
Dr. De Wette speaks Dutch and German.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. De Wette. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Wette.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Wette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Wette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.