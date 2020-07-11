Dr. Nicola Berman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicola Berman, MD
Overview of Dr. Nicola Berman, MD
Dr. Nicola Berman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Berman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Berman's Office Locations
-
1
Northwell Health Physician Partners Medicine at East 76th Street122 E 76th St Ofc 1C, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 434-4130
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berman?
Totally top grade.
About Dr. Nicola Berman, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1063777886
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berman works at
Dr. Berman has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Berman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.