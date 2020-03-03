Dr. Nicola Gathaiya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gathaiya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicola Gathaiya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nicola Gathaiya, MD
Dr. Nicola Gathaiya, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Springfield, MO. They graduated from Atlanta College Of Physicians & Surgeons and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South.
Dr. Gathaiya works at
Dr. Gathaiya's Office Locations
Adult Medicine/Endcrinlgy Specs960 E Walnut Lawn St Ste 201, Springfield, MO 65807 Directions (417) 269-4450
Hospital Affiliations
- Cox Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable and caring! She helped me with my osteopenia and found the reason I was losing calcium. She is not pushy about treatment but just very knowledgeable and helps you understand what is going on so you can make an informed decision.
About Dr. Nicola Gathaiya, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1154513752
Education & Certifications
- Atlanta College Of Physicians & Surgeons
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gathaiya has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gathaiya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gathaiya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gathaiya has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gathaiya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gathaiya. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gathaiya.
