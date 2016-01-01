Overview of Dr. Nicola Jabbour, MD

Dr. Nicola Jabbour, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Danville, KY. They specialize in Hematology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TICHREEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Hospital, Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center and Russell County Hospital.



Dr. Jabbour works at Commonwealth Cancer Center in Danville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Leukocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.