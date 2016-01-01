Dr. Nicola Jabbour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jabbour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicola Jabbour, MD
Overview of Dr. Nicola Jabbour, MD
Dr. Nicola Jabbour, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Danville, KY. They specialize in Hematology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TICHREEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Hospital, Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center and Russell County Hospital.
Dr. Jabbour works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Jabbour's Office Locations
-
1
Commonwealth Hematology-oncology, Psc520 Techwood Dr N, Danville, KY 40422 Directions (859) 236-2203
Hospital Affiliations
- Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Hospital
- Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center
- Russell County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jabbour?
About Dr. Nicola Jabbour, MD
- Hematology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1740485168
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TICHREEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jabbour has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jabbour accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jabbour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jabbour works at
Dr. Jabbour has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Leukocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jabbour on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Jabbour. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jabbour.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jabbour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jabbour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.