Dr. White has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nicola White, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nicola White, MD
Dr. Nicola White, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Dr. White works at
Dr. White's Office Locations
Vanderbilt Center for Women's Health at One Hundred Oaks719 Thompson Ln Ste 27100, Nashville, TN 37204 Directions (615) 343-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr White is absolutely incredible. I had a horomone imbalance for over 15 years and because of it have a lot of anxiety about going to the gynecologist. She is so attentive to your needs and making sure to explain in detail what she's doing. I just had her put in an iud and she made what could have been a horrible and painful experience, very comfortable and stress free. I highly recommend Dr. White to anyone looking for a gynecologist.
About Dr. Nicola White, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1952694846
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
