Dr. Nicolae Weisz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nicolae Weisz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their residency with University Of Texas
Dr. Weisz works at
Locations
Center for Colon & Digestive Diseases9120 W Post Rd Ste 104, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 931-3819
Center for Colon and Digestive Disease7150 Smoke Ranch Rd Ste 110, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (725) 241-0753Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Weisz was friendly, communicative and respectful.
About Dr. Nicolae Weisz, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1538260476
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas
- University Of Texas
- Internal Medicine
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Weisz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5.
