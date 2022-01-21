Dr. Nicolai Baecher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baecher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicolai Baecher, MD
Overview of Dr. Nicolai Baecher, MD
Dr. Nicolai Baecher, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Suffolk, VA.
Dr. Baecher's Office Locations
-
1
Suffolk150 Burnetts Way Ste 100, Suffolk, VA 23434 Directions (757) 547-5145Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Albemarle Medical Center
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Obici Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MedCost
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Triwest
- Virginia Health Network
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Baecher is an amazing physician. He takes time to understand your specific needs and how to make the best plan to suit your problems.
About Dr. Nicolai Baecher, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital
- University of Chicago
- Orthopedic Surgery
