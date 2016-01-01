Overview of Dr. Nicolaos Athienites, MD

Dr. Nicolaos Athienites, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Brockton, MA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from ACKERMAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with Carney Hospital, Good Samaritan Medical Center, Morton Hospital, Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital and South Shore Hospital.



Dr. Athienites works at Renal Medical Care in Brockton, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.