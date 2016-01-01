Dr. Nicolaos Athienites, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Athienites is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicolaos Athienites, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Brockton, MA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from ACKERMAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with Carney Hospital, Good Samaritan Medical Center, Morton Hospital, Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital and South Shore Hospital.
Dr. Athienites' Office Locations
Renal Medical Care PC830 Oak St Ste 125E, Brockton, MA 02301 Directions (508) 588-1505
Hospital Affiliations
- Carney Hospital
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Morton Hospital
- Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital
- South Shore Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nicolaos Athienites, MD
- Nephrology
- 37 years of experience
- English, German
- 1902804107
Education & Certifications
- ACKERMAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
- Nephrology
Dr. Athienites has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Athienites on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Athienites speaks German.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Athienites. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Athienites.
