Dr. Nicolas Ajkay, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (15)
Map Pin Small Louisville, KY
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nicolas Ajkay, MD

Dr. Nicolas Ajkay, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Fac Med Col Mayor Rosario, Bogota and is affiliated with Norton Hospital and University Of Louisville Hospital.

Dr. Ajkay works at UofL Physicians - Colon & Rectal Surgery in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Ajkay's Office Locations

    University Surgical Assocs PSC
    401 E Chestnut St Unit 710, Louisville, KY 40202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 583-8303

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Norton Hospital
  • University Of Louisville Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 01, 2022
    He conveys complicated information in a very clear and organized way. He is appropriately concerned with patient's modesty. He does not want people leaving his office unless they understand everything he said to them. He is particular about the appearance of people after their surgery. I would strongly recommend him to anyone.
    Carol, age 78 — Apr 01, 2022
    About Dr. Nicolas Ajkay, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1497928261
    Education & Certifications

    • Bryn Mawr Rehabilitation Hospital
    • University Of Kentucky Hospital
    • Fac Med Col Mayor Rosario, Bogota
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicolas Ajkay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ajkay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ajkay has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ajkay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ajkay works at UofL Physicians - Colon & Rectal Surgery in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Dr. Ajkay’s profile.

    Dr. Ajkay has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ajkay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ajkay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ajkay.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ajkay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ajkay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

