Dr. Nicolas Cordoba, MD

Geriatric Medicine
Overview of Dr. Nicolas Cordoba, MD

Dr. Nicolas Cordoba, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Summerfield, FL. 

Dr. Cordoba works at Premier Medical Associates in Summerfield, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cordoba's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Premier Medical Associates
    14031 Del Webb Blvd, Summerfield, FL 34491 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 259-2159

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
  • Ingalls Memorial Hospital

Diabetes Type 1
Chronic Care Management
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Diabetes Type 1
Chronic Care Management
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain

Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chronic Care Management Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon

About Dr. Nicolas Cordoba, MD

Specialties
  • Geriatric Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1700132628
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

