Dr. Cordoba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nicolas Cordoba, MD
Overview of Dr. Nicolas Cordoba, MD
Dr. Nicolas Cordoba, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Summerfield, FL.
Dr. Cordoba works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Cordoba's Office Locations
-
1
Premier Medical Associates14031 Del Webb Blvd, Summerfield, FL 34491 Directions (352) 259-2159
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
- Ingalls Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cordoba?
About Dr. Nicolas Cordoba, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1700132628
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cordoba works at
Dr. Cordoba speaks Spanish.
Dr. Cordoba has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cordoba.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cordoba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cordoba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.