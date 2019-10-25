See All Podiatrists in Richmond, TX
Dr. Nicolas Manriquez, MD

Podiatry
3.3 (15)
Map Pin Small Richmond, TX
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Nicolas Manriquez, MD

Dr. Nicolas Manriquez, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Richmond, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Oakbend Medical Center.

Dr. Manriquez works at OakBend Medical Group Bone & Joint Clinic in Richmond, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Manriquez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    OakBend Medical Group Bone & Joint Clinic
    22001 Southwest Fwy Ste 300, Richmond, TX 77469 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 633-4940
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Oakbend Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Hammer Toe Repair
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Treatment frequency



Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Nicolas Manriquez, MD

    • Podiatry
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1023281581
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicolas Manriquez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manriquez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Manriquez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Manriquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Manriquez works at OakBend Medical Group Bone & Joint Clinic in Richmond, TX. View the full address on Dr. Manriquez’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Manriquez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manriquez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manriquez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manriquez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

