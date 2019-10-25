Dr. Nicolas Manriquez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manriquez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicolas Manriquez, MD
Overview of Dr. Nicolas Manriquez, MD
Dr. Nicolas Manriquez, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Richmond, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Oakbend Medical Center.
Dr. Manriquez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Manriquez's Office Locations
-
1
OakBend Medical Group Bone & Joint Clinic22001 Southwest Fwy Ste 300, Richmond, TX 77469 Directions (281) 633-4940Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Oakbend Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Manriquez?
I was so impressed with Dr. Manriquez after having broken a bone in my foot. At first, he said the x-ray showed no broken bones. I was elated, but he told me to wait while he carefully checked various points on my foot until he found the problem. He reexamined the x-ray to find a slight line in the bone. He has a very calming & pleasant personality.
About Dr. Nicolas Manriquez, MD
- Podiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1023281581
Education & Certifications
- IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Manriquez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manriquez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manriquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manriquez works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Manriquez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manriquez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manriquez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manriquez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.