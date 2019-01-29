See All Neurosurgeons in Roxbury Crossing, MA
Dr. Nicolas Marcotte, MD

Neurosurgery
4.2 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nicolas Marcotte, MD

Dr. Nicolas Marcotte, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Roxbury Crossing, MA. 

Dr. Marcotte works at New England Baptist Hospital in Roxbury Crossing, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spinal Stenosis and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Marcotte's Office Locations

  1. 1
    New England Baptist Hospital
    125 Parker Hill Ave, Roxbury Crossing, MA 02120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 602-5707

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Massachusetts General Hospital
  • Newton - Wellesley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spinal Stenosis
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 29, 2019
    With serious spinal stenosis and arthritis, I've recovered very nicely. Changed my life. Grateful for Dr Marcotte's skills and support
    FL — Jan 29, 2019
    About Dr. Nicolas Marcotte, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225260102
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicolas Marcotte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marcotte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Marcotte has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marcotte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marcotte works at New England Baptist Hospital in Roxbury Crossing, MA. View the full address on Dr. Marcotte’s profile.

    Dr. Marcotte has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spinal Stenosis and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marcotte on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Marcotte. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marcotte.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marcotte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marcotte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

