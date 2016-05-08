Overview of Dr. Nicolas Muruve, MD

Dr. Nicolas Muruve, MD is an Urology Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Manitoba Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.



Dr. Muruve works at Cleveland Clinic Florida in Weston, FL with other offices in Parkland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Kidney Cancer and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.