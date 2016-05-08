Dr. Nicolas Muruve, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muruve is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicolas Muruve, MD is an Urology Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Manitoba Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
I was referred to Dr. Muruve as one of two So. Florida experts in my condition. He gave me a lot of confidence in his ability to assess and address my problem. After about 5 years of semi-annual monitoring, I elected to have the inevitable surgery and Dr. Muruve did a good job, released me from the hospital after overnight stay, and has continued to monitor annually.
- Urology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1700813078
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- University of Manitoba / Faculty of Medicine
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- University of Manitoba Faculty of Medicine
- University of Manitoba
Dr. Muruve has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Muruve accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Muruve has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Muruve has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Kidney Cancer and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Muruve on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Muruve. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muruve.
