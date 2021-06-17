Dr. Nicolas Nammour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nammour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicolas Nammour, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and Houston Methodist West Hospital.
Dr. Nammour's Office Locations
Dba Neurocare Plus18300 Katy Fwy Ste 405, Houston, TX 77094 Directions (281) 579-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My husband had been struggling with Parkinson's Disease for 7 years before switching to Dr. Nammour who has simply been a ROCKSTAR! We have experienced marked improvements in John's overall health. He put him on a proper medication routine and dosage, and later referred him for the DBS surgery, which was done last month. John has healed very well and is quite satisfied with the care he has received. Dr. Nammour is personable, a realist, compassionate, overly generous, responsive, and always genuinely interested in our lives and well-being. Every time we called for something, and that was often, his staff has always been helpful. His nurses have gone over and beyond to help my husband get the very expensive medication he required by working with participating Parkinson’s associations and insurance providers. My husband says, "He is the best doctor I've ever had!" and it takes a great deal for him to say something like that. If you are in the market for a neurologist, call Dr. Nammour.
- Neurology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nammour has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nammour accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nammour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nammour has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nammour on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nammour speaks Arabic.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Nammour. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nammour.
