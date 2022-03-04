Dr. Nicolas Phan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicolas Phan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nicolas Phan, MD
Dr. Nicolas Phan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital and Thomas Memorial Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phan's Office Locations
- 1 401 Division St Ste 304, Charleston, WV 25309 Directions (304) 342-3891
Cabell Huntington Hosp Home Health-proctorville1600 Medical Center Dr, Huntington, WV 25701 Directions (304) 691-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Cabell Huntington Hospital
- Thomas Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
My visit today was wonderful. wasn't rushed at all and wasn't in waiting area long . He is Very knowledgeable and listen to everything i said, Explained my diagnosis in a way i understood very well. Wonderful Treatment. This is the best Hospital to go for Spine treatments. Dr. Phan is the best
About Dr. Nicolas Phan, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, San Francisco, San Francisco General Hospital, Neurosurgery, Neurotrauma
- University Of Toronto Canada, Neurosurgery
- McGill University Faculty of Medicine
