Dr. Nicolas Saikali, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nicolas Saikali, MD
Dr. Nicolas Saikali, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They completed their fellowship with Dent Neurologic Institute
Dr. Saikali's Office Locations
DENT Neurologic Institute200 Sterling Dr, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 250-2000
DENT Neurologic Institute3980 Sheridan Dr, Amherst, NY 14226 Directions (716) 250-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Independent Health
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My first, new patient visit with Dr. Saikali was about one month ago. I’ve had severe migraines for the past 7 years in 2 other states. Recently moving to Western New York, I asked around and Dent Neurology was highly recommended to me. I was very lucky to see Dr. Saikali. He was very knowledgeable on migraines, my history of migraines and knew my prior migraine doctor in another state. Dr. Saikali listened to my questions, comments and concerns. He made sure my questions were answered prior to the end of my visit. I will be continuing to see Dr. Saikali for all my future migraine appointments.
About Dr. Nicolas Saikali, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1821228511
Education & Certifications
- Dent Neurologic Institute
- Neurology
