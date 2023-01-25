Dr. Nicolas Slenkovich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slenkovich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicolas Slenkovich, MD
Overview of Dr. Nicolas Slenkovich, MD
Dr. Nicolas Slenkovich, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Littleton, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado School of Medicine and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center and The Medical Center of Aurora.
Dr. Slenkovich works at
Dr. Slenkovich's Office Locations
-
1
Colorado Plastic Surgery Center761 Southpark Dr, Littleton, CO 80120 Directions (303) 783-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Rose Medical Center
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- The Medical Center of Aurora
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Coventry Health Care
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Slenkovich?
Everyone is courteous and professional. They all work as a team together so well!! Everything turned out great!
About Dr. Nicolas Slenkovich, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1700926425
Education & Certifications
- University Of Alabama School Of Medicine - Birmingham
- St Joseph Hospital
- University of Colorado School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Slenkovich has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Slenkovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Slenkovich works at
163 patients have reviewed Dr. Slenkovich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slenkovich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slenkovich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slenkovich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.