Overview of Dr. Nicolas Uzcategui, MD

Dr. Nicolas Uzcategui, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Universidad Central De Venezuela--Luis Razetti, Escuela De Medicine Luis Razetti and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.



Dr. Uzcategui works at Southwestern Eye Center - Mesa Stapley in Mesa, AZ with other offices in Tucson, AZ, Scottsdale, AZ, Sun City, AZ and Yuma, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Entropion, Eyelid Disorders and Eyelid Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.