Dr. Nicolas Uzcategui, MD
Overview of Dr. Nicolas Uzcategui, MD
Dr. Nicolas Uzcategui, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Universidad Central De Venezuela--Luis Razetti, Escuela De Medicine Luis Razetti and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.
Dr. Uzcategui's Office Locations
Mesa Stapley1055 S Stapley Dr, Mesa, AZ 85204 Directions (480) 833-9100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Tucson5632 E 5th St, Tucson, AZ 85711 Directions (520) 447-8372Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Scottsdale Bell Road4921 E Bell Rd Ste 102, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Directions (602) 787-9100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Sun City10615 W Thunderbird Blvd Ste 100, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (586) 519-0898
Yuma2149 W 24th St, Yuma, AZ 85364 Directions (928) 726-4120Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Haven’t really seen doc very much- this far #5’s
About Dr. Nicolas Uzcategui, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
- 1801983473
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital Los Angeles|Usc University Hospital
- University of Louisville Hospital
- Maryland General Hospital
- Universidad Central De Venezuela--Luis Razetti, Escuela De Medicine Luis Razetti
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Uzcategui works at
