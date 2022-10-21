Overview of Dr. Nicolas Vardiabasis, DO

Dr. Nicolas Vardiabasis, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West Hills, CA. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center, Adventist Health Simi Valley, Los Robles Regional Medical Center and Valley Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Vardiabasis works at ARC Orthopedic Group in West Hills, CA with other offices in Thousand Oaks, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures and Shoulder Dislocation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.