Dr. Nicolas Vardiabasis, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vardiabasis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicolas Vardiabasis, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nicolas Vardiabasis, DO
Dr. Nicolas Vardiabasis, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West Hills, CA. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center, Adventist Health Simi Valley, Los Robles Regional Medical Center and Valley Presbyterian Hospital.
Dr. Vardiabasis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Vardiabasis' Office Locations
-
1
Jerome I Dickman Incorporated7230 Medical Center Dr Ste 604, West Hills, CA 91307 Directions (818) 459-5694
-
2
ARC Orthopedic Group110 Jensen Ct Ste 1C, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (818) 459-5693Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
- Adventist Health Simi Valley
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- Valley Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HealthCare Partners
- Medicare
- Motion Picture Industry Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vardiabasis?
Dr. Vardiabasis is AMAZING! After 5 hours of surgery,He put my fractured humerus back together. He was so kind before my surgery and my first follow up and his team is amazing. I'm so grateful for his help and I'm looking forward to occupational therapy. I would highly recommend him !
About Dr. Nicolas Vardiabasis, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Greek
- 1164785713
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Riverside University Health System
- Riverside University Health System
- WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vardiabasis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vardiabasis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vardiabasis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vardiabasis works at
Dr. Vardiabasis has seen patients for Joint Pain, Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures and Shoulder Dislocation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vardiabasis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vardiabasis speaks Greek.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Vardiabasis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vardiabasis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vardiabasis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vardiabasis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.