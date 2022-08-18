Dr. Nicolas Xydas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Xydas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicolas Xydas, MD
Overview of Dr. Nicolas Xydas, MD
Dr. Nicolas Xydas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with Tulane University School Of Med
Dr. Xydas works at
Dr. Xydas' Office Locations
-
1
Nicolas Xydas Womens Center6500 North Fwy Ste 110, Houston, TX 77076 Directions (713) 347-4101
-
2
Xydas Women's Center17070 Red Oak Dr Ste 307, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 317-4405
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Xydas?
El mejor doctor
About Dr. Nicolas Xydas, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1922034669
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University School Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Xydas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Xydas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Xydas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Xydas works at
Dr. Xydas has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Xydas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Xydas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Xydas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Xydas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Xydas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.