Dr. Nicolas Zouain, MD
Dr. Nicolas Zouain, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Fac Francaise de Med de U St Joseph.
West Florida Radiation Oncology2560 Enterprise Rd E, Clearwater, FL 33759 Directions (727) 796-5354Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
Was extremely happy with Dr. Zouain. He takes time to answer all questions with very easy to understand explanations. He gives you all the time you need, does not rush you out of the office. He is very caring and seems genuinely interested in your care and well-being. His entire staff is the same way. I felt very comfortable with him and felt I was receiving the best possible care,
- English, Arabic
- University of Montreal
- Staten Island University Hospital - South
- Staten Island University Hospital - South
- Fac Francaise de Med de U St Joseph
Dr. Zouain has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zouain accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zouain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zouain speaks Arabic.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Zouain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zouain.
