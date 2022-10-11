Overview

Dr. Nicole Akar-Ghibril, MD is a Pediatric Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Allergy & Immunology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.



Dr. Akar-Ghibril works at Joe DiMaggio Children's Health Specialty Center Wellington in Wellington, FL with other offices in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.