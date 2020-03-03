Dr. Nicole Albert, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Albert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicole Albert, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nicole Albert, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lankenau Medical Center, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Albert works at
Locations
-
1
Lankenau Medical Center100 E Lancaster Ave, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Directions (484) 476-6421
- 2 2050 W Chester Pike Fl 3, Havertown, PA 19083 Directions (610) 449-1525
-
3
Malvern Office325 Central Ave Ste 200, Malvern, PA 19355 Directions (610) 644-6755
Hospital Affiliations
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Paoli Hospital
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Albert?
She’s gotten better since 2017!
About Dr. Nicole Albert, DO
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1609188879
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Albert has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Albert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Albert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Albert works at
Dr. Albert has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Albert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Albert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Albert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Albert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.