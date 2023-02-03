Overview of Dr. Nicole Arcentales, DO

Dr. Nicole Arcentales, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center, Richmond University Medical Center and Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Arcentales works at MORETTI & RACCO MEDICAL ASSOCIATES, PC in Staten Island, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.